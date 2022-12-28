Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

Chitrkar S Sobha Singh Club organised Christmas greeting card-making competition for students of pre-Primary, Primary and Secondary classes. A special assembly was held to make students aware about the importance of Christmas. The classes were decorated by the students. Chairman Gurdial Singh gave a message of love, compassion and brotherhood for our fellow beings as propagated by Jesus Christ. Director-Principal Jasbinder Kaur distributed merit certificates to the winners and extended her best wishes to students and teachers.