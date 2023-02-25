Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Book Readers Club of the school organised a special programme in the morning assembly to observe International Mother Langue Day. The theme of the day for the year 2023 is “Multilingual Education — A necessity to transform education”. According to the UN estimate 40 per cent of the population in the world does not have access to their mother languages for education. The students were made aware of the historical background and importance of Mother Language Day. An inter-house quiz competition was held on the theme. Sahibzada Fateh Singh House won the competition and Arshdeep Kaur of Class VII was declared quiz star of the day. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the club in organising the event. Ramandeep Kaur, teacher coordinator, conducted the programme nicely.
