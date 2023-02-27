Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The school bid a warm farewell to the outgoing students of Class X through a show titled "Yaadein" on its campus. Students of Class IX anchored the programme which included a welcome song, dance performance, singing, role-playing etc. The outgoing students also spoke about sweet memories of the school. Senior teachers Ramandeep Kaur and Ranjit Kaur judged students for various titles on the basis of their stage performances. The titles of Mr GIS and Miss GIS were bagged by Avtar Singh and Komalpreet Kaur. Mr Handsome and Miss Charming titles were given to Gagandeep Singh and Lovejeet Kaur. Chairman Gurdial Singh motivated students to dream big and work hard to achieve the same. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur gave blessings and best wishes for the bright future of the students. Mementos and gifts were also distributed to students and senior teachers.