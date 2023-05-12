Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

Bhai Kanhaiya Ji Social Welfare club of the school organised a programme to celebrate World Red Cross Day. Seeratjot Kaur of Class IX delivered a lecture, highlighting the history and basic principles of Red Cross. A poster-making competition was also held on the theme 'Everything we do, comes from the heart'. Harsimranpreet Kaur, Gursimran Kaur and Seerat secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. Gurdial Singh, Chairman and Ex-Secretary of Red Cross gave an account of the book 'Memory of Solferino' penned by Sir Henry Dunant whose birthday is celebrated as World Red Cross Day. He exhorted the students to follow the basic principles of Red Cross. Principal Amandeep Singh Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur presented the certificate to the winners. Kamalpreet Kaur patron of the club conducted the programme.