Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

Dr CV Raman Science Club of the school organised a programme to celebrate World Biodiversity Day. Samreet Kaur of Class IX delivered a lecture, highlighting the historical background and importance of biodiversity. Ramanjot Kaur, patron of the club, conducted a science quiz on biodiversity. Arshdeep Kaur of Class VIII was declared the winner. A poster-making competition was also held on biodiversity. Arshdeep Kaur, Damanpreet Kaur of Class VA and Khushi of Class VIII secured the first, second and third position, respectively. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur presented the merit certificate to the winners. Gurdial Singh, Chairman of the school, said one should grow more plants and say no to plastic.
