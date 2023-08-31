Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Book Reader Club of the school organised a special assembly to honour distinguish book readers of the first quarter of the year. The club has also initiated ‘My library’ programme to develop a habit to create own library at home and to develop good reading habits amongst the students. Another programme has been started to prepare a personal “Wisdom book” containing inspiring poems, pamphlets, thoughts and preaching of great personalities. After evaluating my library and wisdom book by a team of teachers, Rajbir Singh of Class VIII got the first position in the “My library” category. Seerat of Class VII was adjudged the best in the “Wisdom book” category. Principal Amandeep Singh appreciated the students and motivates them to read good literature. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur honoured the best readers. Ramandeep Kaur, patron teacher of the club, also contributed for the success of the programme.

#Gurdaspur