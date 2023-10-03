Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The sports academy of the school is sponsoring students for zonal-level and district-level 74th Punjab School Games. The school’s weightlifter Fateh Singh won gold medals in weightlifting and powerlifting competitions of Gurdaspur district. Principal Amandeep Singh and Director Jasbinder Kaur felicitated the young weightlifter on his arrival to the school. The principal said the school has outstanding achievement in athletics by winning 27 medals. The school’s both kabaddi teams of circle and national style have won gold and silver medals at district-level school games. He appreciated the good work done by Satnam Singh, sports coach.

