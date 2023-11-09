Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Book Readers Club of the school organised a ‘Literary Utsav’ in memory of renowned Punjabi poet Bhai Veer Singh. Inter-class competitions in short story writing, poetry writing, folk singing and paragraph writing on books and newspaper reading were conducted. The winners were Arshdeep Kaur of Class VIII in poem writing, Gurwinder Singh of Class VIII in short story, Rajwinder Kaur of Class VI and Manpreet Kaur of Class IX in folk singing. Gurdial Singh, former secretary of the Red Cross, presided over the function. Principal Amandeep Singh appreciated Ramandeep Kaur, patron of the club, and participants. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur distributed merit certificates to the winners.

#Gurdaspur