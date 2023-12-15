Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Bhai Ghaniya Ji Social Welfare Club of the school organised a special assembly to observe National Communal Harmony Flag Day. Hardip Singh, patron teacher of the club, presented a detailed talk on the day. Jaspreet Kaur, student of Class VII, delivered a brief speech on communal harmony. Harmeen Kaur, Class IX student member of the club, administered communal harmony pledge to students. Principal Amandeep Singh gave the message to students and teachers to respect all religions, caste and creed. Students and teachers collected Rs 3,200 as donation through the sale of communal harmony flags. This collected amount will send to the National Foundation, New Delhi soon. Jasbinder Kaur, Director of the school, presided over the function.
