Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The school organised a colourful and joyful Baal Utsav on its campus. The programme started with the choreography on religious song. Dr Navneet Kaur Medical Officer, Amritsar, inaugurated the utsav. The special attraction was baby show activities, which included baby crawling, baby ball playing, baby ramp walk and baby dance show. Navrajdeep Singh and Aashispreet Kaur were crowned as ‘Baby Prince’ and ‘Baby Princess’, respectively. The fascinating events of the show were fancy dress, folk song and solo dance completions. The winners were Hargunpreet Kaur and Anhadjot Sing of UKG in fancy dress, Prabhnoor Kaur of Class VI in folk song and Kulnoor Kaur of Class VIII in solo dance competition. The special attractions of the festival were variety of joy rides and stalls of eatables. Prof Paramjit Singh Nikke Ghuman, chief guest, distributed prizes to the winners. Chairman Gurdial Singh and Principal Amandeep Singh applauded the teachers and students for their participation and excellent management of all events of the children festival.
