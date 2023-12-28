Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Book Reader Club of the school celebrated Christmas. Senior teacher Ramandeep Kaur gave information about the importance of Christmas celebrations. Tiny tots of kindergarten arrived in the school dressed as Santa Claus. A greeting card-making competition was conducted for pre-primary, primary and secondary classes. In pre-primary group, Abhijot (LKG-B), Jaigurdeep Singh (UKG-A) and Amrit Kaur (LKG-A) obtained the first, second and third positions, respectively. In the primary group, Mehakpreet Kaur (Class V-B), Navroj Kaur (Class IV) and Gurjot Singh (Class I) obtained the first, second and third positions, respectively. In the secondary group, Navjot Kaur (Class VI), Seerat (Class VII) and Bhavneet Kaur (Class VI) obtained the first, second and third positions, respectively. Chairman Gurdial Singh gave a message of love, compassion and brotherhood for fellow beings as propagated by Jesus Christ. Principal Amandeep Singh distributed merit certificates to the winners.

