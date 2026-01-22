Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

Bhai Ghanhaiya Ji First Aiders Club of the school organised an awareness programme relating to National Road Safety Month. A road safety exhibition was held to make the drivers, teachers and students aware of road safety rules. The exhibition was inaugurated by Gurdial Singh, former Secretary, Red Cross, who impressed upon the need to be aware of road safety rules. Jasbinder Kaur, Director, advised the teachers and students to disseminate the road safety information to others. Teachers and house captains also took road safety pledge on the occasion.

Advertisement