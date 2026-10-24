Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The school organised a two-day Capacity Building Programme (CBP) on mathematics for elementary teachers. The programme aimed to enhance teaching skills and introduce educators to innovative and effective methods of teaching Mathematics. Resource persons Madhav Gupta and Sakshi Handa guided participants on the latest teaching techniques and strategies. A variety of engaging activities and educational games were conducted to demonstrate how Mathematics could be made easier, more interactive and enjoyable for students. Principal Kanwal Kishore warmly welcomed the resource persons and participating teachers. During the inaugural session, Chairman Gurdial Singh addressed the participants and encouraged them to make Mathematics more interesting, practical and relevant to everyday life. The programme witnessed participation of 62 teachers from schools across Punjab. Director-Principal Jasbinder Kaur also graced the occasion.

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