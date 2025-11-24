Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Punjab, witnessed an energetic and informative Social Science Exhibition, where more than 200 students enthusiastically participated and showcased their creativity, knowledge, and awareness about history and current social events. The exhibition aimed to broaden students’ understanding of the world around them, encouraging them to explore historical developments and social issues shaping modern society. Students displayed a variety of innovative models, charts, and presentations that impressed teachers and visitors alike. Chairman Gurdial Singh inaugurated the exhibition and addressed the gathering, applauding the students for their remarkable efforts. He motivated them to continue participating in such learning-based activities and appreciated Harpreet Singh for making excellent arrangements that contributed to the event’s success. Principal Amandeep Singh also encouraged the participants, emphasising the vital role of social science in building awareness, critical thinking, and responsible citizenship among young learners. He praised the students’ enthusiasm and dedication toward the subject. The event concluded with admiration for the students’ hard work and creativity, making the social science exhibition a memorable and enriching experience for the school community.

