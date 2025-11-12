DT
Home / The School Tribune / Goodwill Int'l School celebrate Guru Nanak birthday

Goodwill Int'l School celebrate Guru Nanak birthday

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
The Rabindranath Tagore Club organised a special morning assembly at Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Harpreet Singh, patron of the club. During the assembly, students shared the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev and highlighted the significance of his sacred ‘Bani’. A ‘sakhi’ competition was held, where participants narrated inspiring stories from the life of the Guru. Principal Amandeep Singh addressed the gathering with an informative and motivational speech, encouraging students to follow the Guru’s path of truth, compassion, and equality. Chairman Gurdial Singh spoke on the importance of incorporating the teachings of the Gurus into daily life and emphasised living with humility and service to humanity. All staff members and students actively participated in the event, making the celebration both educational and spiritually uplifting. The assembly concluded with prayers and expressions of gratitude towards Guru Nanak Dev’s eternal message of peace and unity.

