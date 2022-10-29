Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt

The Eco Club of the school organised a function in the morning assembly to celebrate pollution-free Diwali. Sukhmanjit Kaur, a student of Class IX and club president presented a talk on tips to observe green Diwali. Another member of the club Khushdeep Kaur (Class IX) recited her poem on the need and importance of pollution- free Diwali. The Chitarkar Sobha Singh Art Club also organised greeting card making and Diya decoration contests for pre-primary, primary and secondary classes. In pre- primary section Harshdeep Kaur (LKG) got first position and Shagundeep Kaur (Class I) won first prize. In diya decoration Harmeet Kaur (VIII), Seeratjot Kaur (VIII) and Jasmeet Kaur (VII) won first, second and third positions, respectively. Direcrtor Principal Jasbinder Kaur inspired the teachers and students to be enlightened about their responsibilities in teaching and learning and work hard.