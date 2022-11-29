Goodwill Int'l School, Dhadiala Natt, Distt.Gurdaspur

Bhai Ghaniya ji Social Welfare Club of the school organised a special assembly to observe National Communal Harmony Flag Day. Kawalpreet Kaur, patron teacher of the club, presented a detailed talk on the day. Seeratjot Kau, a student of Class VIII, member of the club administered communal harmony pledge on this occasion. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur gave the message to students and teachers to respect all religions, caste and creed. The students and teachers collected Rs 3,000 as donation through the sale of communal harmony flags. This collected amount will send to the National Foundation, New Delhi soon. Gurdial Singh Chairman of the school presided over the function and appreciated the efforts of the club members, teachers and students for participating in this welfare campaign.