Goodwill Int'l School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The sports academy of the school organised an impressive programme on National Sports Day. Different physical skill activities, such as Hula-Hoop, Lezim and skipping were conducted. Senior teacher Hardeep Singh conducted a sports quiz in which Arshdeep Kaur of Class VII was declared 'quiz star'. In Hula-Hoop Kulnoor Kaur of Class VIII, in Lezim Sukhmanpreet Singh of Class V and in skipping Jaspreet Kaur of Class VI were declared best performers. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the participants and teachers for organising the programme. Gurdial Singh, chief guest of the function, advised the students to participate in sports with true sportsmanship and learn from the defeats. Satnam Singh, DPE, supervised the programme.
