Goodwill Int'l School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Book Readers Club of the school organised Literature Utsav-2022, dedicated to renowned Punjabi poet Surjit Paatar. Inter-house contests in poetry, short story writing and folk song singing were held for primary and secondary classes. Arshdeep Kaur Class VII was declared best poet, Seeratjot Kaur of Class VIII best story writer and Prabhnoor Kaur of Class VI best folk artiste of the Utsav. Harnoordeep Kaur Class VI and Jaideep Singh Class V were adjudged best book and newspaper readers, respectively. An exhibition of artistic and literary items, such as paintings, poems, stories and folk songs written by students, was also organised. A book reading corner was the main attraction of the Utsav. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the students and teachers for the creative programme. Chairman Gurdial Singh was the chief guest. Ramandeep Kaur, teacher in charge of the Book Readers Club, and Satnam Singh, senior coordinator, played an active role in organising the Utsav.
