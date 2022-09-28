Goodwill Int'l School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Bhagat Puran Singh Social Welfare Club of the school observed World First Aid Day. A special assembly was held to mark the day. Satnam Singh, teacher in charge of the ‘First Aiders’ group, explained the importance of first aid. An inter-house quiz was also conducted. Arshdeep Kaur of Class VII was declared ‘quiz star’ of the day. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the initiative of the club. Gurdial Singh chairman and former secretary, Red Cross, presided over the function.