Goodwill Int'l School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur

The Bhagat Puran Singh Social Welfare Club of the school observed World First Aid Day. A special assembly was held to mark the day. Satnam Singh, teacher in charge of the ‘First Aiders’ group, explained the importance of first aid. An inter-house quiz was also conducted. Arshdeep Kaur of Class VII was declared ‘quiz star’ of the day. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the initiative of the club. Gurdial Singh chairman and former secretary, Red Cross, presided over the function.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre
A Bench led by CJI UU Lalit to hear it on Friday as the firs...