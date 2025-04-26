DT
Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, inaugurates StemRobo Lab

Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, inaugurates StemRobo Lab

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
The school announced the inauguration of its 21st century StemRobo Lab. Chairman Gurdial Singh inaugurated the lab and explained that the lab is equipped with advanced robotics and electric design training tools, providing students with hands-on experience in these futuristic skills. Engineer Amandeep Singh gave training to the staff and students. The lab provides an immersive, inquiry-based learning environment that fosters curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. By focusing on skill development, the school empowers students to thrive in an increasingly complex technological world.

