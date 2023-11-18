Goodwill Int'l School, Distt. Gurdaspur

Eco Club of the school organised a programme to celebrate pollution-free Diwali. Harmeen Kaur, a student of Class IX delivered a speech on the background and shared some interesting facts about the festival of lights. A Diwali quiz was also conducted for the students. Gurpreet Singh, a student of Class VI was declared the ‘quiz star. Direcrtor Principal Jasbinder Kaur in her message inspired the teachers and students to be more responsible in teaching and learning and work hard to brighten the future of their students.
