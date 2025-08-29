Goodwill school celebrates Teej

An impressive cultural programme was organised at Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, Gurdaspur, to celebrate Teej. The Literary and Cultural Club of the school presented folk song, folk dances gidda and bhangra. Chairman Gurdial Singh performed the opening ceremony. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the excellent performance of young artistes.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement