Goodwill school hosts farewell

Goodwill International School (GIS), Amritsar, bid a warm farewell to the outgoing students of Class X through a show, “Yaadein” on the campus. Class IX students anchored the programme, which included a welcome song, dance performance, singing, role playing etc. The outgoing students also spoke about their sweet memories in the school. A judgment for titles on the basis of stage performances was done by senior teachers Ramandeep Kaur and Ranjit Kaur. The titles of Mr GIS and Ms GIS were bagged by Avtar Singh and Komalpreet Kaur and Handsome and Miss Charming titles were given to Gagandeep Singh and Lovejeet Kaur. Chairman Gurdial Singh advised the students to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals. Director Principal Jasbinder Kaur gave blessings and best wishes for the bright future of the students. Mementos and gifts were also distributed to outgoing students and senior teachers Satnam Singh, Hardeep Singh, Ramanjot Kaur, Ranjit Kaur and Amarpreet Kaur.
