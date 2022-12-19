Government High School-54, Chandigarh

The school held its annual sports meet. Various competitions like slow cycling race, three-legged race, spoon and lemon race, rope skipping race etc. were organised. The winners were awarded with medals. Headmistress Kuldeep Kaur said the aim of the annual sports meet was to provide an all-round development of students. Students learn many social skills through sports such as team spirit, friendship, discipline, hard work, motivating fellow students and celebrating their success.