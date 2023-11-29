Government High School, Hallomajra, Chandigarh

A series of mathematics and science activities were organised to promote experimental learning at the elementary and secondary level under the guidance of Headmistress Anuradha Gupta. Efforts were made by the science and math teachers and students. Working models were made by students. Charts were displayed. Students of classes IX and X participated in activities like math and science quiz, poetry recitation, speeches, poster-making competition on ‘No pollution’ and ‘Save water’, best out of waste, collage-making competition on science, circle time, debate on science and technology. Neelam Sharma, CRC, and Ravindra Kumar, URC, judged the models made by the students. They appreciated the participating students and winners were awarded with prizes.