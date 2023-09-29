Government High School, Sector 54, Chandigarh

The school participated in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (MMMD) programme. Students, teachers and members of the local community joined hands to collect ‘mitti’ (soil) from the school premises. In the second phase of the MMMD, soil is being collected from schools as symbolic contribution and expression of people’s participation towards the creation of an Amrit Vatika in Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police
Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...
Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body
The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on S...