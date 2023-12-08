Government High School, Sector 54, Chandigarh

Cluster No 11 celebrated World Disability Day in the school. The event was held under the chairmanship of Headmistress Kuldeep Kaur. Vice-Headmistress Alka, Sandeep Kaur (TGT), Ravinder Singh (URC), and CWSN in charges of other six schools, Pooja, Sumandeep, Reema Gupta, Vandana and Rahul Tiwari, and Resource Teacher Smriti were also present there. Children participated in 50 m, 100 m hurdle race, shuttle race, yoga, shot put and cultural programme. At the end of the function, the headmistress boosted the morale of the children by giving them prizes and refreshments.
