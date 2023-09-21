Government Middle School, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra

The school organised a poster-making competition on World Ozone Day in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh. As many as 27 students classes VI to VIII participated. It was organised under the guidance of Neelam Sood and Jasmer Rana. The judgement was done by Reeta Sundhoya. All students were appreciated and certificates and prizes were distributed among the students by school in charge Sunita Tandon in morning assembly.
