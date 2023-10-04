Government Model High School, Mauli Colony

A reading mela was held on the school premises. The event was organised under the guidance of Headmistress Parveen Malik. Rajinder Kumar, head of the cluster, inaugurated the event. A perfect coordination and teamwork by the teachers contributed in the sucessful conduct of the event. Displaying teaching and learning materials and having students give demonstrations was a valuable experience for everyone. Evening head Lakhwinder Kaur motivated teachers to give their best and successfully hold such events in the future. All students demonstrated the teaching aids prepared by their teachers effectively.