Government Model High School, Mauli Colony, Chandigarh

Students had an enjoyable day as they celebrated 'Reading Mela' on the premises. School Headmistress Praveen Malik encouraged students and gave speeches to promote the habit of reading among students. Rajender Kumar, Head of Cluster no 20, appreciated the efforts of students and teachers for organising the reading mela. Evening In-charge of GMHS Lakhvindar Kaur motivated teachers to do their best for the students. Special Training Teacher Prabha Bhainsora said the reading mela was a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at inculcating the habit of reading among children from an early age. This fair helped shy and reluctant students to participate in school events. Teachers Sukhwinder Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Bhagdai, Gulshan Kumar and Lalita helped in organising the event.