To pay tributes to the martyrs, ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ was initiated from the premises of the school by tiny tots holding the Tricolour in their hands with the spirit of patriotism in their hearts, holding the ‘Kalash’ to be handed over to the cluster head school. It’s a small gesture of participation towards the creation of Amrit Vatika in Delhi. Tiny tots also celebrated Eid encapsulating the essence of faith, sacrifice and generosity.