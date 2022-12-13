Government Model High School, Sector 41-A, Chd

The school celebrated Annual Sports Day 2022 on its premises. School Headmistress Sunita Mannan welcomed the chief guest, Assistant Education Officer Balwinder Singh (Sports Branch), area councillor Hardeep Singh, general secretary, Bharat Vikas Parishad, Ashok Goyal, Headmistress, GMHS, Sector 41-D, Sanjogita, Headmistress, GMHS, Sector 36, Kailash, and SMC members. Then a welcome song was played. Yoga poses were presented by students under the supervision of school PTI Kanta Devi. Self-defence moves by girls of Class IX and X, long jump, high jump, frog race, lemon race, sack race, wheelbarrow race were the centre of attraction of sports day. The day concluded with the prize distribution function, and 50 m and lemon race of staff of GMHS-41A. Headmistress Sunita Mannan in her address asked the students to make sports an essential part of their lifestyle and also thanked all the guests for their valuable time.