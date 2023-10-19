Government Model Middle School, Pocket No 10, Sector 13, Chandigarh

The Lions Club, Panchkula Pearl, organised a blood donation camp at the school. The event was a success, with 42 people donating blood. This remarkable contribution will undoubtedly make a significant difference in local healthcare, ensuring that vital resources are available to those facing critical medical situations.
