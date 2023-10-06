Government Model School, Kothi Deora

To ensure the safety and well-being of its students and staff, the school collaborated with the Solan Fire Department to conduct a comprehensive fire safety drill. The event proved to be an invaluable educational experience, reinforcing the importance of fire safety measures and emergency preparedness. The fire safety drill was executed with precision and professionalism. It provided a realistic simulation of a fire emergency, offering participants a first-hand experience of the steps necessary to respond effectively in such situations. The event was attended by students, teachers and other school staff, creating a sense of unity and shared responsibility in ensuring the safety of everyone on the school premises.
