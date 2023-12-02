Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas

As part of the ongoing initiative of Wednesdays for Water and Waste Management in local schools and colleges, an advocacy and environmental awareness programme was organised at the school. This was a joint initiative of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, Eco Club of GMSSS, Dhanas, and Yuvsatta NGO. Prominent amongst those who were present on the occasion included Pramod Sharma, founder of Yuvsatta, Anshu Chandna and Manish of the Municipal Corporation, Seema Sharma, Principal, GMSSS, Dhanas, and Parvinder Kaur, head, Government Model High School, RC1, Dhanas, Chandigarh. Members of the Eco Club at the school presented a colourful programme, including a skit, gidda, speeches and group song on themes of water and waste management. Poetry, essay and elocution contest on the theme of waste and waste management was also conducted and 15 winners were honoured by prominent dignitaries with the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi. Pramod Sharma and Seema Rani felicitated special class-wise ‘Water and Waste Warriors’ appointed to promote the message of environmental conservation among their peers in the school.
