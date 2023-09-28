Government Model Sr Sec School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the Establishment Day of the National Service Scheme (NSS). NSS Programme Officer Dr Prachi Mann told students that the NSS was established in 1969 by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs for the betterment of the young generation and spoke on the importance of the NSS. Programme Officer Dr Prachi Mann handed over invitation letter to two former NSS volunteers of the school for being nominated for the NSS State Award 2022-23 in the ‘Best NSS Volunteer category’. Principal Ashu Walia congratulated the student for their marvellous achievements.