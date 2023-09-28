Government Model Sr Sec School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated the Establishment Day of the National Service Scheme (NSS). NSS Programme Officer Dr Prachi Mann told students that the NSS was established in 1969 by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs for the betterment of the young generation and spoke on the importance of the NSS. Programme Officer Dr Prachi Mann handed over invitation letter to two former NSS volunteers of the school for being nominated for the NSS State Award 2022-23 in the ‘Best NSS Volunteer category’. Principal Ashu Walia congratulated the student for their marvellous achievements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan dies at 98
The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-re...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...