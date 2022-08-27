Government Sen Sec School, Mani Majra Town, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. In the morning, NSS volunteers along with Scouts and Guides escorted school Principal Sapna Sood, who hoisted the national flag at 9 am. All teachers and students saluted the flag and sang the national anthem. A medley of patriotic dances was performed by students. The Principal gave an emotional speech filled with patriotic fervour.
