Government Sen Sec School, Wasni

Dalip Verma, English Lecturer in the school, was awarded by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukal at Raj Bhawan in the presence of the Education Minister of the state on Teacher’s Day for his extraordinary contribution in the field of education. In the ceremony, 14 teachers across from the state received awards from the Governor. Dalip Verma has also served in the Army. He give the credit of his achievement to parents and wife Rajni, who have supported him in every sphere of life.