Government Senior Secondary School Mani Majra Town, Chandigarh

The school celebrated National Constitution Day under the collaboration of Swami Vivekanand Youth Club and NSS Units. Club in charge Monu expounded the history and importance of the Indian Constitution to the students. Principal Sapna Sood made the students aware about the importance of the fundamental rights and duties. The Preamble was also read at the end. In charges of the NSS Unit Dr Shashi Kumar and Satyender Singh emphasized on the duties one should perform as the citizen of the country.
