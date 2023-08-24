Government Senior Secondary School, Manimajra

The school celebrated Independence Day. Slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed everywhere. With the hoisting of the national flag, the national anthem was sang. A cultural programme was organised in which schoolchildren and teachers participated. Children presented patriotic songs, dances, dialects and speeches. School Principal Sapna Sood, Vice-Principal Baljit Singh and CRC Renu Singla congratulated the staff members and students on the auspicious occasion. The stage was conducted by Smita, TGT, and Priyanka, JBT.