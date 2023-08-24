Government Senior Secondary School, Manimajra

The school celebrated Independence Day. Slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed everywhere. With the hoisting of the national flag, the national anthem was sang. A cultural programme was organised in which schoolchildren and teachers participated. Children presented patriotic songs, dances, dialects and speeches. School Principal Sapna Sood, Vice-Principal Baljit Singh and CRC Renu Singla congratulated the staff members and students on the auspicious occasion. The stage was conducted by Smita, TGT, and Priyanka, JBT.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...