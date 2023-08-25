Government Senior Secondary School, Manimajra

Students of the school and staff of the Manimajra Police Station together organised a ‘Tiranga Rally’ under the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ programme to inculcate respect for the country and martyrs among the students. The rally was flagged off by DSP, Northeast, Abhinandan and SHO of the Manimajra Police Station Neeraj Sarna along with school Principal Sapna Sood. Students and policemen took an oath for protecting the honour and security of the country. DSP Abhinandan honoured the students who have excelled in the field of sports and education.
