Government Sr Sec School, Mani Majra

The school celebrated Republic Day. In the morning NSS volunteers escorted school Principal Sapna Sood as she hoisted the national flag along with Vice-Principal Baljit Singh. The Principal, teachers, school staff and students from different classes sang the national anthem. The principal gave a speech filled with patriotic fervour narrating the history of Republic Day. Students were also made aware of the cultural heritage. Patriotic songs and Dadra Nagar Haveli anthem were sung. The students performed patriotic dance mash-up and also a Punjabi group dance. Some students even dressed up as freedom fighters. The principal congratulated the teachers and students for their participation in Republic Day celebrations.
