Government Sr Sec School, Manimajra

The school held its annual day celebrations. Sunil Bedi, Deputy DSE-1, Education Department, Chandigarh, was the chief guest on the occasion. School Headmistress Bharti Vandna and Sunita, Headmistress, GMMS, IC, presided over the programme. The programme began with the chief guest and other dignitaries lighting the lamp and a rendition of Saraswati Vandana by a group of students. School Principal Sapna Sood, along with Vice-Principal Baljit Singh, read out the school annual report. Gurleen, a student of the school, sang folk songs. There was a folk dance and a play on the menace of drug abuse. 'Swayam' showcased the training drill of the girls in self-defence. Prizes were distributed by the chief guest.