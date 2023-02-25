Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Solan

A group discussion competition was organised for Class XI of the school under the direction of English lecturer Dalip Verma. The topic of discussion was the role of computer in education. Various students enthusiastically participated and the rest of the students became audience. The main objective of the discussion was to release the latent potential and strengthen the speaking skill of students. Principal Abha Chandel showered blessings on the young students of institution and wished for their bright future.
