Govt High School-54, Chandigarh

The school bagged the Best Green School award in the Chandigarh Schools Excellence Award Ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Chandigarh. Dharam Pal, IAS, Adviser to Administrator, honoured the school. Headmistress Kuldeep Kaur said the school had first prize twice at the state-level in project 'Mission Waste to Wealth'. Teacher Prem Chand was conferred with the Best Teacher Award 2023.