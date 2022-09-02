Govt. High School, Sector 54, Chandigarh

As many as 20 students of the school gave an outstanding performance in a role play "Ab to samjho" — a play focused on psychological needs of children. The event was organised at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, under the aegis of the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi. Headmistress Kuldeep Kaur said such activities are opportunities to develop communication skills, polish artistic talent of a child and to allow children to explore, investigate, act out and make sense of real life situations. She felicitated the participants and their mentors and conveyed thanks to Gurmeet Kaur of the Akademi for her guidance to the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Sexual abuse case: Arrested Karnataka Murugha math remanded in police custody till September 5
The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lin...