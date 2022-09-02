Govt. High School, Sector 54, Chandigarh

As many as 20 students of the school gave an outstanding performance in a role play "Ab to samjho" — a play focused on psychological needs of children. The event was organised at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, under the aegis of the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi. Headmistress Kuldeep Kaur said such activities are opportunities to develop communication skills, polish artistic talent of a child and to allow children to explore, investigate, act out and make sense of real life situations. She felicitated the participants and their mentors and conveyed thanks to Gurmeet Kaur of the Akademi for her guidance to the students.