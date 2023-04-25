Govt Middle School, NAC, Manimajra

The school celebrated World Earth day and organised educational and activities like paper bag & Poster-making competition on ''Say no to plastic and yes to healthy life. The competitions were held under the supervision of science club In-charge Neelam Sood. Students were informed about these competition through WhatsApp group of science club and class groups by.Jasmer Rana and Reeta Sundhoya . As many as 71 students from various sections of classes VI to VIII participated in paper bag making and 103 students participated in poster-making competition. The activities were judged by Yogita Singh. Photographs clicked by Ekta, paper bags and posters of the students were showcased on the display boards. School second In-charge Sunita Tandon appreciated the efforts of teachers and blessed the students .
