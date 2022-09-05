Govt Middle School, Pocket 6, NAC, Manimajra

The Government Middle School, Manimajra, organised a quiz in the science room, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh, at the school level. As many as 60 students from various sections of classes VI to VIII participated in the quiz with great enthusiasm and showcased their skills. As many as 12 students from various sections of Classes VI, VII and VIII were shortlisted
to play the quiz.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt, Mercedes covered 20 km in just 9 minutes: Police
The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river,...
6 killed as two cars plunge into stream in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda
2 people were also injured in 2 accidents that took place on...