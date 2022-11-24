Govt Middle School, Pocket No 6, NAC,Mani Majra

The schoool organised a science quiz to generate scientific temper in young minds under Samagra Shiksha Rashtriya Avishkaar Abhiyaan activity. It was organised at the school under the supervision of Nisha and Neelam Sood. The theme of this quiz was to make the students aware about their surroundings i.e. environment to understand the nature of science and scientific inquiry. As many as 200 students of class VIII enjoyed the quiz. Around 12 students from various sections of Class VIII were short listed to participate in the quiz. The programme was held in 4 Rounds, General round on environment second round in the form of MCQ based on sources of Energy ,third visual round of Picture of flowers & trees in surroundings, fourth round abbreviations & last round of tie between teams, including short questions like T/F ects. Score board was maintained by Ayasa Khatoon. Neelam Rani gave away the certificates& prizes to the winners of the competition.